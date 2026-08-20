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Crash closes Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

Police were called to the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. The crash forced the closure of Powers Boulevard in both directions. Early into the investigation, police tell us a motorcyclist and at least two other vehicles were involved with multiple people injured.
Crash closes Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Thursday morning
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A crash involving multiple vehicles was under investigation Thursday morning in Colorado Springs.

Police were called to the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

The crash forced the closure of Powers Boulevard in both directions. Early in the investigation, police tell us a motorcyclist and at least two other vehicles were involved, with multiple people injured.

Take a look at the scene in the video player below

The roadway was still closed as of 5:45 a.m.

We have a crew at the scene and this this article will be updated as we work to learn more.

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