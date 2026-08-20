Crash closes Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A crash involving multiple vehicles was under investigation Thursday morning in Colorado Springs.

Police were called to the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

The crash forced the closure of Powers Boulevard in both directions. Early in the investigation, police tell us a motorcyclist and at least two other vehicles were involved, with multiple people injured.

Take a look at the scene in the video player below

The roadway was still closed as of 5:45 a.m.

We have a crew at the scene and this this article will be updated as we work to learn more.

New year at Chinook Trail Elementary in Colorado Springs Academy School District 20 is welcoming students back to class this week. We had the chance to share a message from Principal Patrick Schumaker. New year at Chinook Trail Elementary in Colorado Springs

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