Crane operator dead following incident at construction site in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A crane operator is dead following an incident at a construction site, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Peak Innovation Business Park, which is located near the Colorado Springs Airport.

When CSFD arrived at the scene, they say they found the crane operator's body trapped in some equipment. They also say it took around six hours to recover his body.



CSFD provided updates on the incident, which you can watch below:

CSFD says the crane did not collapse, and no one else was injured during the incident.

OSHA investigators are at the scene to determine how the man died. His name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

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