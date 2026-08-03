Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CPW searching for missing person at Monument Lake Resort in Las Animas County

Monument Lake Resort Search
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Monument Lake Resort Search
Posted
and last updated

WESTON, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is searching for a missing person at Monument Lake Resort in Las Animas County.

CPW says a single boat crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday at the resort in Weston, which is located west of Trinidad.

According to CPW, three people were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.

CPW says officers are currently searching the area with a sonar-equipped boat.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Colorado Springs man held at Aurora ICE facility, separated from four-year-old son

A man is working to get home to his son in Colorado Springs with special needs. He is currently detained at the ICE detention center in Aurora.

Colorado Springs man held at Aurora ICE facility, separated from four-year-old son

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

Bill Folsom Promo Spot

We Want To Hear From You | Tap To Connect