CPW searching for missing person at Monument Lake Resort in Las Animas County

WESTON, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is searching for a missing person at Monument Lake Resort in Las Animas County.

CPW Officers from Trinidad Lake State Park rapidly deployed a team/boat w/side scanning sonar and are searching for a missing person from a single boat incident. MERT also on-scene. Three transported to hospital. CPW received initial info at ~10:15 am/on the water by ~11:15 am. https://t.co/PU7pn94shp pic.twitter.com/A6nwZS31zk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 3, 2026

CPW says a single boat crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday at the resort in Weston, which is located west of Trinidad.

According to CPW, three people were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.

CPW says officers are currently searching the area with a sonar-equipped boat.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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