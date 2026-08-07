CPW asks for no fishing on portion of Arkansas River during hottest parts of day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking you to avoid fishing on a portion of the Arkansas River during the hottest parts of the day.

A voluntary closure is now in effect every day from noon until midnight at the Arkansas River from Pueblo Boulevard east down to Fountain Creek.

Low water levels and high temperatures are making it hard for trout to survive after being caught.

"The drought conditions we're seeing this year call for creative partnerships and innovative solutions," said Lauren Ris, Director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board. "This effort demonstrates what's possible when water users, conservation organizations, and state partners come together to respond quickly to emerging needs. Through this collaborative project, we're helping protect the river while supporting the communities, recreation, and resources that depend on it."

Officials say you should fish early in the morning when the water is cooler. CPW says if conditions get worse, they could make the closure mandatory.

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