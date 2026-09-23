Convos and Coffee: Mueller State Park can be the perfect fall adventure

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — This week's "Convos and Coffee" tour brought Meteorologist Alan Rose and Senior Reporter Tony Keith to Mueller State Park in Teller County.

For Sam, volunteering at the state park is more than a way to spend a few hours outdoors. It has become a way of life.

“I've been here since October of last year, but I'm in the park five days a week,” Sam explained. “I love it here. This is my backyard, so I'm here all the time.”

Sam leads hikes, teaches classes, including an introduction to winter hiking, and spends the summer teaching archery. And for someone who spends so much time exploring Mueller, there is still a sense of solitude that keeps bringing Sam back.

“You can be out on a trail here and never see another person,” Sam said. “And it's so cool because it's like you've got the whole 5,000 acres to yourself.”

Mueller State Park, located west of Colorado Springs near Divide, covers more than 5,100 acres at the base of Pikes Peak. The park features more than 44 miles of trails through aspen and conifer forests, meadows and granite formations. CPW says the park is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including elk, black bears, eagles and hawks. For Sam, volunteering is also about the people who come to experience the park. When News5 was there on Tuesday we noticed out-of-state license plates that included Texas and Wisconsin.

"It's just so much fun,” Sam said. “You meet people from all over the world. You have people come from everywhere.”

A new way to experience Mueller

One of Sam's favorite additions to the park is its backcountry yurt. The yurt is located near the historic Cheesman Ranch and is accessible by foot, bicycle or horseback. CPW describes it as a way to enjoy the backcountry while still having some basic comforts. Sam said reaching the yurt is part of the experience.

“You hike in, it's three miles,” Sam said. “There's a bathroom back there, there's water for you. There's a grill, there's a picnic table.”

The yurt can accommodate up to five people and includes a bunk bed, futon, convertible armchair and an additional twin mattress. It also has solar-powered lights and USB plugs, propane heat, a small kitchen counter, cookware and dishes, a propane cooking stove and seasonal potable water. Guests do need to bring their own bedding and food. Cooking and smoking are prohibited inside the yurt, and campfires are not allowed. Dogs are also not permitted at the yurt.

The yurt is available seasonally, from May 11 through Oct. 11, and reservations are required. CPW currently lists the yurt at $90 per night, with a maximum occupancy of five people. As of Tuesday, there were no reservations available for the rest of 2026.

For Sam, the experience isn't just about where you sleep. During one stay, Sam and friends walked over to the historic Cheesman Ranch as the sun was setting.

“We walked over and walked around the Cheesman Ranch as the sun was setting, and it was stunning,” Sam added.

That combination of solitude, scenery and community is what keeps Sam coming back to a place that has become much more than a volunteer assignment.

Mueller State Park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the visitor center open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations for the yurt and other park lodging can be made through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Child Shot Thursday Morning in Colorado Springs, Suspect Arrested Child shot in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, suspect in custody

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.