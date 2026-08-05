Convos and Coffee: Food Truck Tuesdays in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Every Tuesday over the summer, food trucks gather downtown near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, and if you like variety, it's worth a visit.

Senior Reporter Tony Keith and Meteorologist Alan Rose visit coffee shops on a weekly basis to connect with the public, answer weather questions, and learn a bit more about the amazing community we call home! This week, we stopped by Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck before exploring the other food trucks on site for Food Truck Tuesdays.

Among the vendors were several husband-and-wife teams, including Gossip Point COS, an Indian food truck, and Down South Louisiana Cooking.

Nikki Foster, who runs Down South Louisiana Cooking with her husband Jon, described what makes the weekly event special.

"Everybody's so nice. Everybody gets along. All the food trucks, we all trade food. The public comes out. Everybody's, you know, super nice. Love it." Foster explained as they tackled a busy lunch rush.

There are three more Tuesdays left in August. The trucks are on-site from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with about a dozen options to choose from in front of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 215 S. Tejon Street.

If you have a story idea or are a local coffee shop owner who would like to host Tony and Alan for a Convos and Coffee segment, email Tony.Keith@Koaa.com.

MORE ON DOWN SOUTH LOUISIANA COOKING:

Nikki and John Foster said they moved to Colorado Springs on June 1 of last year after visiting the area for years and falling in love with the community.

“We just wanted to bring Cajun food to Colorado Springs, serve the people,” Nikki stated. “We like it out here.”

The couple said the move was inspired in part by the welcoming atmosphere they experienced during repeated camping trips to the region.

“Everybody’s nice,” Jon Foster added. “We camped up here multiple times a year for six or seven years, and it’s just a wonderful place to live.”

Their business has already gained recognition locally. The Fosters said they were recognized by Best of the Springs through the Gazette for Cajun food and also received a gumbo cook-off award in Manitou Springs last year.

She said the event at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum typically features about a dozen food trucks each week, with different vendors rotating in to give customers more variety.

“Everybody just comes out on lunch break from everywhere and they just come grab some food, sit out on the grass and hang out,” she said.

While Cajun cuisine may be less familiar to some Colorado Springs residents, the Fosters said their menu focuses on homemade dishes with strong flavors and approachable comfort food.

“Lots of bold flavor. Want a little kick, a little spice, homemade,” Nikki said with a smile. “Everything’s homemade. Nothing’s bought, made from the heart.”

Asked which dishes first-time customers should try, Nikki recommended the jambalaya and crawfish étouffée. She said her husband’s favorite is the catfish Acadiana, a dish made with rice and étouffée topped with fried catfish and crawfish étouffée.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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