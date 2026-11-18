FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — A local coffee shop is finding ways to do more than serve coffee and pastries. Its owners are using their business to support animal rescues and give students hands-on experience through a partnership with Patriot High School.

Alisha Raley and Zack Raley opened their shop with the goal of creating a locally owned gathering place while combining two of their passions: coffee and animals. The couple previously lived in Broomfield, where locally owned coffee shops were common. After moving to the area, they noticed fewer neighborhood coffee shops and saw an opportunity to create a space where residents could support a small, locally-owned business.

“Both of us have a background in coffee. Both of us have a background in animals,” Alisha Raley a co-owner of AffoGatto Cafe explained. “So when the opportunity came up, we tried to find a way to tie the two things together.”

Giving back is also built into the business. The owners donate 2% of their revenue to nonprofit cat rescues in the Colorado Springs area, primarily partnering with Wild Blue Cats, a rescue organization in the Black Fores area. For Alisha Raley, the commitment is personal. She has spent the past 11 years working with animals and wanted the business to reflect that passion.

“If we're going to theme this heavily, the tie-in just makes sense going back to the community again, going to the animal community that I've been a part of for so long, then it all just kind of clicked,” she said. “It's our personal lives manifested into our entrepreneurial spirit.”

The couple is also building connections with students through Patriot High School, an applied learning campus with a culinary program and commercial kitchen. The business rents the school's culinary kitchen, where its pastries are made before being brought to the shop. The partnership also creates opportunities for students to gain real-world experience. The owners have previously worked with student interns, allowing them to develop skills while earning school credit and receiving compensation through the school or state when funding is available.

“They have so many different programs that the reason they do that is they want the students to have real-world experience,” Alisha Raley said of Patriot High School.

The couple hopes to continue working with the school and providing opportunities for students interested in culinary careers.

For Zack Raley, those community connections are part of what makes owning a small business worthwhile, even when getting started comes with challenges.

“Be ready for things to be rough at first,” he said of starting up a business. “Like it's going to cost more than you expect to. The shop opens. It's going to be frustrating to find your first people to work for you. It's going to be chaos, but it's worth it.”

Two years after opening, he said the response from the community continues to make the work rewarding.

“I still smile when I come in and I see what we've built here and I get the comments from the community of this is a great space,” Zack stated. “It looks beautiful in here, and you know, it's really what I kind of wanted us to be.”

Beyond coffee and pastries, the owners say their goal is to create a business that gives back to the community that supports it.

You might be wondering if cats are allowed inside the store... unfortunately they are NOT! But, the store owners had a booklet set out from Wild Blue Cats featuring felines up for adoption.

IF YOU ARE A LOCAL COFFEE SHOP OWNER AND WOULD LIKE TO HOST A CONVOS AND COFFEE SEGMENT, EMAIL TONY.KEITH@KOAA.COM.

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