Convos and coffee: Colorado Springs man raises awareness of sobriety resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Since the start of 2026, News5 Senior Reporter Tony Keith and Meteorologist Alan Rose have visited local coffee shops to chat with random customers to see what they would like covered for local news.
This week, we met Kobie Keir at The Exchange on Tejon. Kobie shared a personal milestone with us; he's celebrating nearly six months sober. He wanted to highlight a recent event News5 covered, The Silver Lining Recovery Center's Stronger Together Summit in Acacia Park.The Silver Lining Recovery Center's Stronger Together Summit in Acacia Park.
"The fact that recovery does happen... that's something that I think is just super cool," Keir explained.
Keir shared his plans to try to open a sober living home in the near future.
The topic discussed at The Exchange is why we wanted to highlight several resources available to connect people in Colorado with resources to start their road to recovery.
The Pikes Peak Library District has a resource guide for a number of situations, including substance abuse in El Paso County. You can click here to view the whole PPLD guide, or view the substance abuse resources at the bottom of this article. The State of Colorado also has a resource called the "OwnPath Care Directory." Through the OwnPath Care Directory, you can enter your zip code to talk to a navigator, search online and get connected to care, including free or low-cost options. Click here to utilize the OwnPath Care Directory.
SUBSTANCE ABUSE RESOURCES IN EL PASO COUNTY:
- Achieve Whole Recovery This link opens in a new window (719) 373-9703
Achieve Whole Recovery is your local Psychiatry, Therapy, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), and Addiction Outpatient Treatment Center in Colorado Springs, and accept a wide range of insurances:
- Al-Anon/Alateen This link opens in a new window 719-632-0063
- Colorado Community Health Alliance This link opens in a new window 719-598-1540
Colorado Community Health Alliance (CCHA) is the Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid Program) regional organization serving the counties of Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, El Paso, Gilpin, Jefferson, Park and Teller. Offers support through Care Coordination by connecting Medicaid members to needed providers and community resources; has list of options for Medicaid primary care providers, Medicaid behavioral health providers, and Medicaid Substance abuse providers. Transportation to medical appointments for medicaid patients can be arranged.
- Colorado Springs Alcoholics Anonymous This link opens in a new window (719) 573-5020
Find information and a meeting schedule for this substance abuse support group. Peer counseling that aims to help individuals recover from alcoholism.
- Crossroads' Detox Center This link opens in a new window 719-203-6550
Providing services since 1979, Crossroads’ Turning Points, Inc. (CTP) is southern Colorado’s largest evidence-based alcohol and substance use disorder treatment organization with services in twelve counties. CTP is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, licensed by Colorado, with comprehensive services in prevention, intervention, and co-occurring treatment.
- Diversus Health This link opens in a new window 719-572-6100
844-493-8255 (Mental health crisis line)
Diversus Health provides behavioral health care to our community. Our continuum of care includes mental health and substance abuse services as well as career and education enhancement programs for individuals and families.
- Front Range Clinic This link opens in a new window 866-645-3095
Front Range Clinic provides addiction treatment to people throughout Colorado.
With locations in Northern Colorado, the Denver area, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Durango, we have created an accessible network of treatment.
- Homeward Pikes Peak This link opens in a new window 719-473-5557
Sober Living Transitional Housing Program partially sponsored by HUD.
- Insight Services This link opens in a new window 719-447-0370
An innovative counseling center committed to developing healthy individuals and families through comprehensive and progressive programs for treating mental health and substance related or behavioral addictions.
- Never Use Alone Hotline This link opens in a new window 1-800-484-3731
National Overdose Prevention Lifeline. Meeting people where they are, on the other end of the line, one human connection at a time. No judgment. No stigma. Just love!
- Oxford House This link opens in a new window Oxford House is a concept in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.
- Phoenix Multisport This link opens in a new window 719-434-3387
Phoenix Multisport fosters a supportive, physically active community for individuals who are recovering from a substance use disorder and those who choose to live sober. Through pursuits such as climbing, hiking, running, strength training, yoga, road/mountain biking, socials and other activities, we seek to help our members develop and maintain the emotional strength they need to stay sober.
- Phoenix Sober Living This link opens in a new window Sober living option in Colorado Springs
(719)266-1882
- Pikes Peak Area of Narcotics Anonymous This link opens in a new window 719-637-1580
Find information and a meeting schedule for this substance abuse support group. Peer counseling that aims to help individuals recover from substance abuse.
- Recovery Unlimited This link opens in a new window 719-358-7338
Provides recovery services in Colorado, creating a safe and supportive environment for clients to recover, and utilizes the latest in scientific and medical technology to ensure the most comfortable and successful withdrawal possible.
- Rocky Mountain Sober Living This link opens in a new window 719-445-0621
email: info@myrmsl.com
- Sandstone Care This link opens in a new window 720-674-7380
Programs include extended residential, day treatment, intensive outpatient treatment, after-school recovery, detox, and sober living.
- Serenity Recovery Connection (formerly Springs Recovery Connection) This link opens in a new window (719) 465-2295
Serenity Recovery Connection is a nonprofit recovery community organization that offers addiction support through peer mentoring, community workshops, and advocacy in Colorado Springs.
If you have a story idea or own a local coffee shop and would like Alan and Tony to come visit for a Convos and Coffee segment, you can email Tony.Keith@koaa.com.
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