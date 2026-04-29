Convos and coffee: Colorado Springs man raises awareness of sobriety resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Since the start of 2026, News5 Senior Reporter Tony Keith and Meteorologist Alan Rose have visited local coffee shops to chat with random customers to see what they would like covered for local news.

This week, we met Kobie Keir at The Exchange on Tejon. Kobie shared a personal milestone with us; he's celebrating nearly six months sober. He wanted to highlight a recent event News5 covered, The Silver Lining Recovery Center's Stronger Together Summit in Acacia Park.The Silver Lining Recovery Center's Stronger Together Summit in Acacia Park.

"The fact that recovery does happen... that's something that I think is just super cool," Keir explained.

Keir shared his plans to try to open a sober living home in the near future.

The topic discussed at The Exchange is why we wanted to highlight several resources available to connect people in Colorado with resources to start their road to recovery.

The Pikes Peak Library District has a resource guide for a number of situations, including substance abuse in El Paso County. You can click here to view the whole PPLD guide, or view the substance abuse resources at the bottom of this article. The State of Colorado also has a resource called the "OwnPath Care Directory." Through the OwnPath Care Directory, you can enter your zip code to talk to a navigator, search online and get connected to care, including free or low-cost options. Click here to utilize the OwnPath Care Directory.

SUBSTANCE ABUSE RESOURCES IN EL PASO COUNTY:

If you have a story idea or own a local coffee shop and would like Alan and Tony to come visit for a Convos and Coffee segment, you can email Tony.Keith@koaa.com.

Fort Carson combat medic saves man having heart attack on top of Manitou Incline A Fort Carson combat medic saved a man suffering a major heart attack on the summit of the Manitou Incline last month. Fort Carson combat medic saves man having heart attack on top of Manitou Incline

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.