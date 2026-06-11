Convos and Coffee: Cafe Leo is brewing up growth in Woodland Park and Falcon

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — A popular mountain coffee shop known for its European flair and community-focused mission is growing, with plans to expand both its existing Woodland Park location and open a second café in Falcon later this summer.

Meteorologist Alan Rose and Senior Reporter Tony Keith paid the coffee shop a visit on Tuesday as part of our Convos and Coffee tour. Our morning team visits local coffee shops and just chats with the community on a variety of topics, and many times the shop itself has a story to share.

Cafe Leo manager Marleia Michie said the opportunity to enlarge the Woodland Park shop came after a neighboring business moved out.

"So recently the business next door moved, so the landlord asked us if we wanted to take it over, and we were like, 'of course,'" Michie said. "Summer just gets busier and busier for everybody, so we need it at this point."

The growth doesn't stop there. Cafe Leo is preparing to open a new location along Bent Grass Market in Falcon, with an anticipated opening in August. Michie said the owners explored several locations before deciding on Falcon.

"Falcon is expanding so much, so the brand new building was really a good opportunity," she said. "That location worked out perfectly."

As Falcon continues to grow, Michie said Cafe Leo hopes to become part of the community fabric.

"We're so excited," she explained. "It feels similar here because, well, first of all, we have the same Pikes Peak view from both locations... we just intend to connect with the community."

Customers who walk into Cafe Leo are often greeted by distinctive pastries and a cozy atmosphere influenced by the owners' Norwegian roots. But Michie said the café's identity goes beyond its menu. The café's name also carries a deeper meaning.

"LEO stands for love each other," Michie said. "That's really our heart."

She said the business strives to hire employees who share that philosophy and hopes guests feel it during every visit.

If you run a local coffee shop and would like Alan and Tony to visit, please email Tony.Keith@koaa.com.

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