Convos and Coffee: 21-day challenge to benefit Angels of America's Fallen

As part of our weekly "Convos and Coffee" segment, we're highlighting a business working to raise money for a great cause.

A local wellness company is launching a 21-day health challenge with a goal of raising $25,000 for children of fallen military members and first responders.

True Level Health & Performance has partnered with Angels of America’s Fallen for its first “Challenge with Purpose,” which begins Sept. 7. The virtual challenge focuses on fitness, nutrition and mindset while providing personalized coaching, accountability and habit tracking.

“We are a local wellness company that runs challenges for teams, organizations, and we're recently launching a new 21-day challenge, but it comes with a special purpose,” Lindsay Doyle, a certified nutrition consultant and personal trainer with True Level Health & Performance, explained.

Meteorologist Alan Rose and Senior Reporter Tony Keith met Doyle while visiting Third Space Coffee. According to True Level’s website, $100 from every registration will go directly to Angels of America’s Fallen. The organization supports children who have lost parents who served in the military, police, fire and EMS. True Level’s goal is to have 250 participants, which would generate $25,000 for the nonprofit.

Doyle said the partnership was designed to combine personal health with giving back to children who have experienced loss.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for people to take care of their health, get their health back, but also understand that there's a ripple effect of that, that, you know, you just become a better person for your community and we want that to go back to a bigger purpose, a bigger impact,” Doyle said.

The 21-day challenge includes fitness, nutrition and mindset coaching, as well as a heart-rate monitor participants can keep. The program is entirely virtual and is designed for people at different fitness levels.

Doyle said Angels of America’s Fallen was a natural fit because of the support it provides to children who lose a parent in the line of duty.

“Our heart goes out to those children that have lost a parent in line of duty, whether that be military or first responders,” Doyle added.

She said the organization has children waiting for extracurricular activities and other support that can help them through the grieving process.

“We decided this is a great opportunity for us as a community to come together, get our health back, and also help those kids provide those resources,” Doyle said.

The challenge costs $249, according to True Level’s website. Registration includes the 21 days of coaching, a heart-rate monitor and a $100 contribution to Angels of America’s Fallen.

“We're here to make our community healthy,” Doyle said. “Believe the more healthy we become individually, you know, the better we are for those around us, and that's super important to True Level.”

More information and registration for the challenge are available through True Level Health & Performance.

If you are a local coffee shop owner and are interested in hosting a "Convos and Coffee" talk, email Tony.Keith@koaa.com.

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