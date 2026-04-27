Contractors needed for free Pueblo home repair program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is looking of more contractors for a program that helps people with emergency repairs. This is part of the city’s free Minor Home Repair Program.

Currently, $250,000 is wrapped up into the program this year from federal funding, with more money possibly coming from the state.

The program is meant to help low to moderate income homeowners with home repairs that cost less than $10,000.

“This program is really important within the city," said Housing and Citizen Services Director Melissa Cook. "We have some of the oldest housing stock within the state of Colorado, with the average age over 55 years old. We have to find a way to preserve our existing affordable housing stock.”

If you are a contractor who wants to apply for the program, click here. To see if you qualify for home repairs, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

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