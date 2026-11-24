DENVER (KOAA) — DoorDash is expanding its efforts to help people facing food insecurity, including seniors and people with disabilities who may have difficulty getting to food banks and food pantries.

Through its Project DASH initiative, the company partners with food banks and community organizations to deliver groceries and meals directly to people's homes. Daniel Riff, DoorDash's head of food access strategy, said the program is designed to reach people who might otherwise have trouble accessing food assistance.

"Many of the folks that really need support from food banks and pantries, like seniors or people with disabilities, can't easily get to a distribution site on their own," Riff explained.

Project DASH connects food banks and pantries with DoorDash drivers, known as Dashers, who deliver food to clients. Since launching in 2018, the program has helped facilitate the delivery of more than 150 million meals nationwide, according to Riff. In Colorado, DoorDash works with several organizations, including Food Bank of the Rockies. Riff said those partnerships have resulted in more than 122,000 deliveries across the state so far in 2026.

The company says it will make Project DASH deliveries free through Christmas, with participating organizations expected to deliver more than 2 million meals nationwide during the holiday period. The initiative also allows DoorDash customers to support hunger-relief efforts while placing their regular orders. Customers can donate directly to Feeding America through the DoorDash app. Riff said 100% of those donations go to Feeding America and its network of food banks, including Food Bank of the Rockies.

"Every dollar helps provide at least 10 meals, and no amount is too small," Riff added.

According to DoorDash, Project DASH has facilitated more than 9 million deliveries and helped save recipients an estimated 5 million hours since 2018. The company says the program is intended to make food assistance more accessible while reducing transportation and mobility barriers for people experiencing food insecurity.

SNAP benefits and holiday grocery costs

Riff also pointed to the role of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in helping families afford groceries, particularly during the holidays when household budgets can be stretched by additional expenses. DoorDash allows eligible customers to add their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) information to the app and use their SNAP benefits with participating grocery retailers. Riff said some grocery partners accepting SNAP payments through DoorDash will also offer discounts in the coming weeks.

"SNAP is one of the most effective tools we have to fight hunger," Riff said.

How people can help local food banks

While DoorDash is expanding its delivery efforts, Riff emphasized that local food banks and pantries remain central to addressing hunger in their communities. He encouraged people to support organizations such as Food Bank of the Rockies through financial contributions, food donations or volunteering.

"By giving to Feeding America, that helps provide the food and also helps with the operations for food banks and pantries across Colorado," Riff said.

He said partnerships with organizations on the ground allow Project DASH to reach people who might otherwise be difficult to serve through traditional food distribution. People can learn more about Project DASH and its food-access efforts through DoorDash's Project DASH website. Customers can also find information about donating to Feeding America through the DoorDash app.

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