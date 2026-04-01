Community steps up to support a new recovery center after News5 report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After News5’s first report on a new recovery center in southeast Colorado Springs, the community is stepping up in a big way.

One of those people is Gayle Nichols, who has spent years managing a home furnishing store in Colorado Springs.

“I have lived in Colorado Springs for 28 years,” said Nichols.

But beyond her work, Nichols says her heart is in the community, especially in southeast Colorado Springs where she has seen significant changes over time.

“When I first moved into that area, there were lots of businesses, lots of services, and over the years, I’ve just watched them all fold up and move,” she said.

Wanting to help, Nichols wasn’t sure where to begin until she saw News5’s story on Living Proof Recovery Center.



Watch News5's coverage of Living Proof Recovery Center below:

“I watched you guys in the morning and at night… that’s kind of my spin-up and wind-down. It was interesting to me to see Corey’s story,” she said.

That story inspired her to take action.

“They need beds, they need dressers, they need couches. They need things that I can help with,” said Nichols.

Soon after, Nichols connected in person with Corey Woodard, the owner of Living Proof Recovery Center. Woodard says the response has been overwhelming.

“I’ve been getting an outpouring of support… people reaching out asking how they can help,” he said.

For Nichols, it’s about more than donations. It’s about restoring a sense of community.

“I feel like the southeast has almost been forgotten. But we’re here, we’re working, and we care about our community too. We want to be part of something that helps it grow,” she said.

Woodard says every act of support matters.

“Everyone has a story. Everyone has power… whatever you can do to help, reach out,” he said. “Without you guys (News5), it would have taken longer for our story to get out there.”

What started as a single story is now sparking real connections in southeast Colorado Springs.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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