Community members invited to review draft plan for Old Stratton Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is inviting community members to review and share feedback on the draft plan for the future of Old Stratton Park.

The draft plan outlines a short-term vision for reopening, improving and managing Old Stratton Park. The city is seeking feedback from now until August 23. To review the plan and submit feedback, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff will review community feedback and use it to refine the draft before preparing a final plan.

Community members are also invited to attend a community meeting on Tuesday, August 18 at 5 p.m. to learn more about the draft plan, ask questions and share comments.

The meeting will be held at the Old Stratton Park community room, which is located on West Cheyenne Road.

"We appreciate the time and thoughtful input neighbors have shared throughout this planning process," said Connie Schmeisser, Senior Planner with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. "This draft reflects what we've heard so far, and we encourage everyone interested in the future of Old Stratton Park to review the plan, attend the community meeting and let us know what they think."

___

First reading of funding for the Leonardo da Vinci museum approved Pueblo City Council approved the first reading 7-0 Monday on whether to give the Leonardo da Vinci Museum $885,000 in taxpayer money, a request that has drawn scrutiny from community members. Pueblo City Council to vote on $885,000 for Leonardo da Vinci Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.