Community members gather at Colorado Springs City Hall for the No Kings Rally to voice their concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Community members gathered at the steps of City Hall in Colorado Springs for the No Kings Rally, voicing concerns over the country's political direction, climate change, and the future of democracy.

"It’s love. It's people pulling together for what they honestly feel is right and not doing it with any hate in their hearts and standing up for what they believe in and doing it together, and that's what it means to be human," Drew Harper said.

The rally featured chants, songs from a choir, and speeches from community members.

"This is a great doorway. It's a doorway to revolution. It's a doorway to solidarity," Jordan Russell said, "The whole country did not vote for this. We did not vote for this. This is not what America wanted. America said neither choice was good enough, and they're coming out and saying that again today."

Sky Roberts, the brother of Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre, also delivered a speech to the crowd.

"So when someone looks you in the eye and tells you you're too small, you're too powerless, or you're just too late, you look them right back and you say what Virginia would say, 'watch me'," Roberts said.

People at the rally said they were happy to see so many community members out downtown. Drew Harper attended the rally to share his voice, hand out supplies to keep people hydrated, and give out bear hugs.

"This type of energy is what helps us keep moving on and reminding ourselves that people are inherently good, even if what we're seeing all the time is inherently bad," Harper said, "When it's really hot, I will bring out little fans, but the idea is just to make sure that people are taken care of, that we're energizing the people out here, burning their own energy to do what's right, especially if the environment is a little less conducive."

News5 saw some counterprotesters driving past and on Nevada Avenue. They did not want to talk on camera, but they said their biggest concern is illegal immigration.

For others at the rally, climate change was top of mind.

"It's warm in March. I think global warming actually exists. Maybe do something about it. Stop going backwards. We're starting to move backwards and we need to keep moving forwards," Courtney and Kathryn Grant said.

When asked what they hope comes from the rally, attendees expressed a desire for lasting impact.

"I hope that this keeps up and that I do believe that these types of events make a difference, that our voices are in fact heard from people who are oppressing us and that democracy has a future," Harper said.

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