Colorado's first 'Click It or Ticket' enforcement period of 2026 starts Monday

COLORADO (KOAA) — The state's first 'Click It or Ticket' enforcement period of 2026 begins next week. Starting Monday, Colorado State Patrol and 26 local law enforcement agencies will be out on the road more often.

The agencies will be issuing citations to unbuckled driver as part of the state's ongoing effort to reduce roadway fatalities. Drivers with unbuckled passengers, including children, can also be ticketed.

During last year's enforcement periods, more than 1,100 drivers received seatbelt citations, and more than 5,000 tickets were given out.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) released recent findings this week, showing nearly 91% of drivers buckle up in the state, the highest on record.

However, it's still below the national average, which is just above 91%.

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El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

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