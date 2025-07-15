Colorado teens highlight the positive impact of 4-H during El Paso County Fair

CALHAN, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Fair is much more than just carnival games and rides, as two members of the 4-H club highlight the impact competing has had on them.

"I would describe 4-H as a big leadership development opportunity that you can do with it inside your community," 16-year-old Grace Candela explained. "It really helps develop your public speaking skills, your social skills, how you network yourself, and you don't have to do it alone."

Candela has been part of 4-H for about seven years. 4-H is a youth development program

in which kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. Agriculture and community at the heart of the El Paso County Fair.

"Our motto is to make the best better," Grace said with a smile. "So we really just want to grow every generation through agriculture."

Grace spoke to News5 as she stood outside a pen with her two goats, Jedidiah and Alexander, on the other side. Grace's mom pointed out that the goats were named after characters in the movie "Night at the Museum." Grace competed with market goats for the first time in 2023, nabbing Reserve Grand Champion, and News5 was there for the moment. In 2024, Grace says she tragically lost her goat to silent pneumonia and was unable to compete last year. She expects to have Jedidiah compete in the El Paso County Fair, and is holding Alexander for the state fair, hoping to pack about 15 more pounds on him.

"Muscle development in the goats," Grace said is the number one thing the judges will be looking at. "That's kind of the biggest thing. They're market goats. They're meant to be eat, eaten. You are a structurally correct go, proportional, balanced."

Grace is set to compete in the market goats on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. She has spent countless hours grooming them, feeding them, and even working them out. The judges will also be looking at balance and how the goat is presented. But goats aren't Grace's number one passion when it comes to 4-H.

"This is my rabbit buckle," Grace proudly said as she held out her 2024 belt buckle. "This is my rabbit showmanship buckle.... I have been working for this buckle for forever, like five, six years, and I finally won it last year. I cried so hard, I almost passed out, but it was just such a great opportunity for me. It really taught me that I could persevere and never to stop trying, because I would get there eventually, and I did, and I have this absolutely gorgeous buckle."

Grace won the Grand Champion Sr. Rabbit Showman buckles both last year and this year. With a smile on her face, she encouraged others to join 4-H, adding they don't have to dive into a major commitment like raising market goats right off the bat.

"If you're on the edge of doing livestock, I'd start with a tabletop like cake decorating or quilting," Grace said of the 4-H club. "Maybe even the shooting sports program, and just come out to the fair, see how the livestock runs, talk to all the people, get as much information as you can."

Grace plans on doing something with agriculture as a career, she's still working on figuring out exactly what that will be as she continues to shine in 4-H.

The El Paso County 4-H Club has 381 youth members, according to 4-H Youth Development Animal Science County Specialist Senior Instructor Emily Green. The El Paso County Fair is just a snapshot of what 4-H does year-round. Click here for the full 2024-25 project list. If you have a child interested in joining 4-H, click here.

Down a few stalls to the north of Grace was a young man who is applying his 12 years at 4-H to his college work. Kaleb Gramsch says he is currently enrolled at Cornell University and is focused on becoming a veterinarian for sheep, goats and cattle. Gramsch added that he also holds the record at the El Paso County Fair for the sale of a market goat, selling his in 2024 for $4,200! He was crowned the Grand Champion Market Goat and Champion Senior Showman.

"I think 4-H teaches a lot of responsibility and compassion," Kaleb said. "I think taking care of an animal project, especially, teaches you a lot of that responsibility and time management, which has definitely helped me transition into college a lot better than most."

This year Kaleb is entering a goat named Beef in the market goat show.

"You're taking care of an animal all year long," Kaleb said of the work and responsibility that goes along with being part of 4-H. "Especially the market projects, you're learning a lot about food systems and what goes into raising animals for meat. And I think it gives you a lot more appreciation for the meat you're eating."

