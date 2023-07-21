After months of preparation kids compete for the Grand Champion Market Goat title at the El Paso County Fair

CALHAN– Tuesday was day five of the El Paso County Fair. It was also dollar day. People could purchase general admission tickets for one dollar.

Families enjoyed funnel cakes, ice cream and lemonade. This year the fair has a nature exhibit where children could feed butterflies. One of the events many people look forward to each year is the junior livestock show. Kids as young as four years old competed in the Market goats showing competition.

Goats are lined up one by one during the show. The judges look for muscle, balance and how the goat is presented.

GRACE Candela has been showing rabbits for many years, but this summer was her first time showing goats. When showing her goat on Tuesday, Candela said she tried to remember the technique her meteors taught her.

“One of the things is I want my hips to always be facing the market goat,” Candela said. “Then I want my foot to be very close to their feet and really push into them with my knee and then making sure that all their legs are square,” Candela said.

This technique paid off. Candela won the Reserve Grand Champion for Market Goats. Her goat is named Dolly, after Dolly Parton.

“I was definitely not expecting to win, I just wanted to do well,” Candela said.

This honor is just one tier below the overall grand champion. Candela won the honorary belt buckle. Many of her friends cheered her on when she showed Dolly and screamed when she was announced the reserve grand champion.

“They knew I wanted a buckle because I have been in 4-H with them for six years. But I normally show rabbits, and I've always like half of four, eight to five points behind grand. So they knew how much I really wanted to get it, but I had never gotten it before today,” Candela said.

Candela said her friends in the 4-H program always cheer each other on during their events.

Dolly’s biggest competitor in the show was goat Harley.

“He is 75 pounds, he's from Mecklenburg livestock out of Eckley, Colorado. He's about seven months old and I got him when he was two months old and I've been working with him ever since,” Spurlock said.

Goat Harley and owner Cole Spurlock won the Overall Grand Champion Market Goat.

“Yes, I am proud of him. He's put a lot of hard work in the barns late nights, early mornings to get this grand champion spot,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock says it can be hard to get to know your goat.

“It me and Harley's relationship is kind of like a hate love relationship. One minute we do not. Get along whatsoever and then another minute. We both love each other,” Spurlock said.

Candela and Spurlock might have earned a champion buckle, but the work does not stop after the show.

“It's great to win the championship but there is always work to be done,” Candela said. “I can remember this feeling, but it's not exactly like or that I'm here to do. Like I am here to learn and develop my leadership skills and kind of learn. And my agriculture skills and working with my animals” Candela said.

The grand champion goats will be auctioned off on Saturday. Both grand champion winners told me it's hard work but they are already planning to do this again next year.

