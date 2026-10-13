Colorado teen Troy seeks forever family through adoption

DENVER (KOAA) — The Colorado Heart Gallery is using the power of photography and storytelling to help children and teens in foster care find permanent, adoptive families.

Founded in 2005 as a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Human Services, nonprofit partners and volunteer photographers, the Colorado Heart Gallery features professional portraits, videos and personal narratives of youth awaiting adoption.

The images are displayed online and in traveling exhibits across the state, giving prospective parents a chance to connect with children on a more personal level.

One of the youth looking for a forever family is Troy.

Troy's bio from the Colorado Heart Gallery is below:

Calm, caring, and considerate are just a few words that describe Troy. When a subject catches his attention, he dives in with laser-like focus. Troy is passionate about gaming and loves interacting with horses and other animals. Among his animal friends, pit bulls and reptiles hold a special place in his heart, and forming attachments to them comes effortlessly to him. He finds solace in drawing and enjoys the thrill of sports and video games. Fruits, especially watermelon and mango, are his favorite snacks; he often enjoys them while listening to music. Troy has an appreciation for nature and enjoys going for walks and hikes. If he could choose superpowers, he would pick invisibility and X-ray vision. His favorite colors are red and black. Troy aspires to hit the open road as a truck driver when he grows up.

This tenth grader's most liked subject is math.

Troy would like to live in a home with pets, where he can have his own room and be the only child; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services.

Families interested in learning more about Charlie or other children available for adoption and fostering can contact the Colorado Heart Gallery. You can also call (303)755-4756 for more information.

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