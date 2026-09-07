Colorado teen Shayla is looking for a family to call her own

DENVER (KOAA) — A Colorado teenager with a passion for animals is looking for a family to call her own!

Shayla is a creative, outdoor-loving 12th grader who dreams of becoming a veterinarian. She is one of many kids currently awaiting a permanent home. Through the Colorado Heart Gallery, News5 has been introducing viewers to several kids over the past year and showcasing how families can learn more about adopting children in Colorado.

ABOUT SHAYLA:

Drawing and doing diamond paintings are a few ways Shayla passes the time! She is a creative and nature-loving girl who has a deep love for animals, especially foxes, cats, birds, and dogs, and dreams of becoming a veterinarian so she can care for them every day. Shayla enjoys being outdoors, whether she's playing games, reading under a tree, or helping out in the garden and taking care of plants. She keeps a journal to capture her thoughts and sketches, and her artistic side shines through in everything she does. With blue and red as her favorite colors and pizza as her go-to treat, Shayla brings humor and storytelling to every part of her life.

She is now in twelfth grade, and lunch is the highlight of her day.

Shayla would do best in a family with a mom and a dad, with pets in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services.

For Colorado children, only home-studied families from all states are encouraged to inquire.

Families interested in learning more about Shayla or other children available for adoption and fostering can contact the Colorado Heart Gallery. You can also call (303)755-4756 for more information.

Renovations Wrap Up At Fox Run Regional Park Renovations wrap up at Fox Run Regional Park

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.