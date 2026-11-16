Colorado teen helps FBI find missing girl after meeting her playing online game

FLORISSANT, Colo — A Colorado teenager's decision to tell his mother about a girl he met while playing an online video game helped lead authorities to a missing Utah teenager who investigators say had been held against her will in Oregon for more than a year.

Content Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

A FRIENDSHIP FORMED ONLINE

Landon Tresp, 16, met the girl while playing the online game Among Us from his Florissant home in Colorado. After communicating for several days, the two moved their conversations to another social media platform, where the girl began sharing details about her circumstances. When Landon realized something was wrong, he turned to his mother, Khristina Tresp, for help.

Khristina said her son recognized the girl needed someone to talk to and encouraged his mother to reach out.

"I think she needs a friend. I think she needs a mom to talk to," Khristina recalled her son telling her.

PLAYING DETECTIVE

The girl sent Khristina a friend request through Discord on Halloween, Oct. 31. During their conversations, she told Khristina she was being held against her will by an older man who was hurting her.

"And that sentence absolutely grabbed me in every way as a mother, and I knew I had to do everything I could to make sure she was brought to safety and had a second chance," Khristina explained.

The girl did not know the exact address where she was staying, but she knew the city and county in Oregon. Khristina said she began researching information the girl provided, eventually identifying a man who lived upstairs at the residence. Using a reverse property search and photos from Zillow, Khristina was able to narrow down the location. She sent the girl pictures of the property, and the girl confirmed Khristina had found her. Khristina contacted the girl's mother the following morning. Within about 10 minutes, she said, an FBI agent from the agency's Salt Lake City office called her.

THE SUSPECT

According to a federal criminal complaint filed Nov. 2 in the U.S. District Court for Utah, the FBI received a tip about the girl's possible location on Nov. 1. Investigators said the girl had disappeared in May 2025. In that complaint, there was a photo showing a computer with a picture of a knife on the screen, a knife the missing girl says the man she was in the home with used to threaten her. Khristina said she took that photo. News5 was able to recreate that photo at Khristina's home, corroborating the story Khristina shared. News5 also reviewed messages between Khristina and the missing girl.

The complaint identifies the defendant as Adam Hunter Harmel, who is charged with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, a violation of federal law.

According to the FBI affidavit, the girl told investigators she met Harmel on social media in May 2025. Investigators allege he drove from Oregon to Perry, Utah, on or about May 29, 2025, picked her up and drove her back to his Oregon residence.

The complaint alleges Harmel threw the girl's phone into a river in Logan Canyon after picking her up and told her she was not allowed to leave. Investigators said the girl reported being physically and sexually assaulted and described threats and restrictions that prevented her from escaping. The affidavit also alleges Harmel kept a knife under his pillow and forced the girl to remove her braces with pliers so she could not be identified.

THE RESCUE

Authorities recovered the girl from the Oregon residence on Nov. 1 and took her for medical treatment and evaluation, according to the complaint. Khristina said she was on a video call with the girl during the rescue and helped direct her toward the exit.

"I was on the video chat with her when I told her to face those basement stairs and run up them and down that hallway," Khristina described. "And grab that front door because that was her freedom."

For Khristina, learning the girl had been missing for more than 500 days made the situation even more difficult to process.

"Just heartbreaking to think that she had been going through what she had for over 520 days and without anyone that she could reach a hand out to and not knowing where you're at," she said.

Landon said he was overwhelmed with relief when he learned the girl had made it out safely.

"Oh my God, just pure bliss. I was so happy she was safe in that car. I was so happy she was out of that horrible monster's house," he said.

The experience has also brought national and international attention to the family. But Khristina said publicity was never the motivation behind her decision to get involved.

"I would do it all over again without any publicity," she said. "If it was just some girl that never had one missing poster put up of her face, I would have done it 1,000 times over."

She hopes the experience encourages other parents to stay involved in their children's online activities and maintain open conversations about the people they meet.

"I think video games are OK, but I also think parent involvement is just as important," Khristina said. "So make sure you know what your kids are playing, who they're talking to, and what they're doing, because it really can make a difference in this world."

Landon said he never imagined a video game conversation could lead to helping save someone's life.

"Pretty crazy. I never thought that would ever happen, but it has happened," he said.

Both mother and son said they were proud of the girl's courage and the trust she placed in them.

"There is one thing I am so proud of how brave she was to trust me and my mom to get her out of that horrible situation, and I'm so glad she was able to trust me," Landon said.

Khristina said she continues to talk with the girl every day and hopes their connection will last a lifetime. Landon and the girl continue to play video games together through the internet.

"She's just a very bright star in a dark world and she's amazing," Khristina said.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 2025: According to the federal complaint, the girl met Adam Hunter Harmel on social media.

- May 29, 2025: Investigators allege Harmel drove from Oregon to Perry, Utah, picked up the girl and took her back to his residence in Oregon. The complaint says he threw her phone into a river in Logan Canyon and told her she could not leave.

- May 2025-November 2026: The girl allegedly remained at Harmel's residence for more than 520 days. According to the complaint, she experienced physical violence, sexual assaults and restrictions on her ability to escape.

- August 2025: The FBI received information that the girl had disappeared. Investigators began looking into her disappearance.

- Oct. 15, 2026: Landon Tresp, 16, met the girl while playing the online video game Among Us. They later began communicating through another social media platform.

- Oct. 31, 2026 (Halloween): The girl sent Landon's mother, Khristina Tresp, a friend request on Discord. She told Khristina she was being held against her will by an older man who was hurting her.

- Nov. 1, 2026: Khristina researched the information the girl provided, identified a possible residence in Oregon using property records and Zillow photos, and confirmed the location with the girl.

- Nov. 1, 2026: Khristina contacted the girl's mother. The FBI's Salt Lake City office subsequently contacted Khristina and began coordinating the rescue.

- Nov. 1, 2026: Khristina remained on a video call with the girl during the rescue and encouraged her to run upstairs and out the front door. Authorities recovered the girl from the Oregon residence and arranged medical treatment and evaluation.

- Nov. 2, 2026: A federal criminal complaint was filed against Adam Hunter Harmel, charging him with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

- November 2026: Landon and Khristina shared their story publicly, emphasizing the importance of parental involvement in children's online activities and encouraging parents to communicate openly with their kids.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.