Colorado teen Charlie seeks forever family through Colorado Heart Gallery

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Heart Gallery is using the power of photography and storytelling to help children and teens in foster care find permanent, adoptive families.

Founded in 2005 as a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Human Services, nonprofit partners and volunteer photographers, the Colorado Heart Gallery features professional portraits, videos and personal narratives of youth awaiting adoption.

The images are displayed online and in traveling exhibits across the state, giving prospective parents a chance to connect with children on a more personal level.

One of the youth looking for a forever family is 11th-grader Charles, who goes by Charlie.

Charlie's bio from the Colorado Heart Gallery is below:

There is a sweet and easy-going boy named Charles who prefers to go by “Charlie” who gravitates toward numbers, dates, and time! These things get locked into his memory, and he can easily recall specific points in time. Making people laugh with his sense of humor is one of his many talents. Charlie loves puzzles and is keen on playing indoors with his cars and electronic games. Red is his first choice on the color wheel, and dogs are his friends. Charlie likes eating potato chips whenever he can and is a movie fiend. Building with LEGO is an activity he likes.

He enjoys attending school as an eleventh grader.

All family types will be considered for Charlie. His foster family is a positive support, and he would benefit from maintaining contact following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services.

​​For Colorado children, only home studied families from all states are encouraged to inquire.

Families interested in learning more about Charlie or other children available for adoption and fostering can contact the Colorado Heart Gallery. You can also call (303)755-4756 for more information.

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