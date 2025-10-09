Colorado teen arrested for allegedly making bomb threat at an airport

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — "See something, say something." That was the message from the City of Alamosa following a bomb threat at the San Luis Valley Regional Airport.

The City is reporting that at noon, their police department received a notification from the FBI regarding a social media post. The post reportedly contained a threat to detonate an explosive device at the airport, and the FBI also passed along suspect information.

"Upon immediate response to the airport, officers evacuated the premises and apprehended the suspect, identified by the FBI, in the airport's lobby," a social media post from the City of Alamosa reads. "A thorough search of the airport yielded no explosive or suspicious devices. The suspect, David Mejia, 18, of Denver, was subsequently charged with making a False Report of Explosives, Endangering Public Transportation and Terroristic Threats/Menacing; all three charges are felonies. Mejia was booked into the Alamosa County Jail."

City officials added that they don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County. Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.