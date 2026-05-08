Colorado swimmer earns honor and qualifies for state, overcoming cystic fibrosis

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For senior swimmer Cayson Kastl at Doherty High School, every lap in the pool comes with challenges most athletes never face.

Kastl, who lives with cystic fibrosis, was recently named Swimmer of the Year in the Colorado Springs Metro League and has qualified for the state meet in two relay events for Doherty High School. Those are just a couple of the reasons he was selected as KOAA's Athlete of the Week.

“I was walking up to get the award and trying not to cry,” Kastl explained. “Knowing that I’m the person that kind of likes to be a hard worker and stay in the background … having that moment to be appreciative of all the hard work I put in, seeing that I was the top out of so many great swimmers in my league, I think that was just such a special moment.”

Kastl said he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis just weeks after birth and has spent his life balancing treatments, medications and breathing therapies while competing in a sport built around lung function and endurance.

“Joining swim is definitely the biggest challenge because that’s a sport that relies a lot on lung function and endurance,” Kastl said. “I was worried that I was going to lack.”

He described a daily routine filled with treatments and medications before ever stepping onto the pool deck.

“I do a lot of breathing treatments that help shake up the mucus that is in my lungs,” he stated. “Countless times I take multiple medications throughout morning and night.”

Despite those obstacles, Kastl helped lead Doherty to the state meet, where he will compete in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. He thought he was only competing in one event until the day of the interview, when he learned his coach wanted him in both.

“I’m super nervous,” Kastl said. “But I think with how much hard work I’ve put in with these guys, I’m super excited for the chance to bring out what I’ve got left.”

Doherty coach Dee Medbury, who has coached swimming for 25 years, said Kastl’s determination stands out even among thousands of athletes she has worked with.

“He pushes through when his body doesn’t want him to,” Medbury said. “He’s just absolutely amazing.”

Medbury said Kastl’s leadership goes beyond times and medals.

“He has this quiet strength leadership that a lot of the younger boys love him and respect him a lot,” she said.

Kastl’s mother, Brenda Kastl, said her son has never allowed cystic fibrosis to define him.

“He doesn’t want to be known for, ‘Oh, Cayson’s good because he has cystic fibrosis,’” Brenda said. “He wants to be known for, ‘Wow, look at the hard work he’s putting in.’”

Brenda said her son continues to push forward in athletics, academics and community service, including serving as a Make-A-Wish champion and maintaining strong grades.

“He just goes,” Brenda Kastl said. “He continues to go.”

After graduation, Kastl plans to continue swimming at Adams State University while studying kinesiology.

“The dreams are bigger than the illness I have,” Kastl said. “I have high goals, and I really want to accomplish those things.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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