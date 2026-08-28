Colorado State Fair opens with 150-year celebrations: What to know before you go

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The rides are moving, the food is frying and the Colorado State Fair is officially underway in Pueblo.

The fair runs from Friday, Aug. 28, through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. This year’s celebration comes as Colorado marks 150 years of statehood and the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Watch the video report below:

2026 Colorado State Fair begins Friday in Pueblo

The state fair itself is even older. It dates back 154 years, beginning four years before Colorado became a state.

Visitors will see red, white and blue decorations with touches of Colorado gold throughout the fairgrounds. Special anniversary attractions include Colorado history exhibits, a commemorative agricultural mural, a 50-artist canvas quilt, a Colorado-themed sand sculpture and old-fashioned “Fairitage” contests.

“You’re going to see some special Colorado exhibits,” Colorado State Fair general manager Andrea Wiesenmeyer said. “We’re going to do some really, really cool things like old-time contests that are going to throw it back to our original fair.”

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The America 250 Freedom Truck, a traveling interactive museum focused on the nation’s founding, will also be open daily in State Fair Plaza.

“Stories in the Sky” drone shows celebrating the two anniversaries are scheduled for Sept. 1, Sept. 3 and Sept. 7.

Fair hours and admission

The fairgrounds are located at 1001 Beulah Avenue in Pueblo. The hours are below:



Monday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

General admission costs $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult.

Visitors purchasing admission at the fairgrounds should use Gate 3 on Mesa Avenue, Gate 5 on Prairie Avenue or Gate 9 on Beulah Avenue. Will call is located at Gate 5.

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Discount days

The fair is offering several ways to save throughout its 11-day run:



Friday, Aug. 28, and Friday, Sept. 4 — Senior Day and $5 Fridays: Visitors 60 and older get free admission. Admission for everyone else is $5 until 5 p.m., and each food vendor will offer at least one $5 item until 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30 — American Heroes Day: Military members and first responders receive $8 off admission.

Monday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 7 — Kids Day: Children 12 and younger receive free admission.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Two Can Tuesday: Visitors who donate two canned food items at the gate receive free admission. Donations benefit Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 — One Price Wednesday: A $15 ticket includes fair admission, an unlimited carnival ride wristband and admission to the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo. Some specialty rides are excluded.

Thursday, Sept. 3 — CSU Pueblo Pack the Fair Day: Participating K-12 students can receive free admission and purchase a $25 unlimited-ride wristband with a student voucher or coupon.

Saturday, Sept. 5 — Colorado Lottery Special: Adults 18 and older can receive $3 off admission by presenting a non-winning Colorado Lottery ticket.

Carnival prices

An unlimited carnival ride band costs $42 after the fair begins. A Megapass costs $202 and individual ride credits cost $1 each.

Wristbands and digital ride credits purchased at the fairgrounds include an additional $2 fee. Some specialty rides are not included, and height or weight restrictions may apply.

Carnival hours generally match the fair’s operating hours, although rides may remain open later. On Labor Day, the carnival is scheduled to remain open until at least 10 p.m.

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Parking and free shuttle

Public parking is available in the South Lot between Mesa and Northern avenues for $10. Fair officials say payment for the lot is cash only.

Visitors can avoid the parking charge by using the free Pueblo Transit shuttle. Free parking is available at the Main Street Parking Garage at 110 S. Main St. in downtown Pueblo.

Shuttles run every 15 to 30 minutes between the garage and Gate 5. The buses are wheelchair accessible.

What visitors can bring

Visitors may bring a factory-sealed water bottle or an empty reusable bottle. Water-filling stations are available inside the Palace of Agriculture and the Southwest Motors Events Center.

Outside food and other drinks are generally prohibited. Small coolers may be permitted for medical or other special needs.

All visitors will pass through walk-through weapon detectors, and bags, purses and packages are subject to search.

Prohibited items include weapons, pepper spray, fireworks, drones, bicycles, skateboards, skates, hoverboards and electric scooters that are not used for mobility assistance. Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals or are competing at the fair.

Smoking and vaping are prohibited inside fair buildings, and public cannabis consumption is illegal.

Fair organizers recommend checking the daily schedule before visiting because attractions, livestock competitions and free performances change throughout the event.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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