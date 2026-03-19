Colorado Springs Utilities preparing for "drought year" following dry winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In preparation of expected drought conditions, the Colorado Springs Utilities Board unanimously approved a water shortage response resolution on Wednesday.

General Manager of Infrastructure and Resource Planning Abby Ortega says the approval provides Colorado Springs Utilities with a budget to further communicate with its customers — emphasizing Water Wise Rules.



You may water up to three days a week (Sunday to Saturday). You choose the days. From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation. Don't let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose. Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

“The drought is a normal part of Colorado, we live in the semi-arid west," Ortega said. "We plan for this, we are prepared for it, and this is just the first step in that plan to ensure that our customers are prepared for it.”

According to Colorado Springs' Water Shortage Ordinance, ample water storage supply this year does not meet the criteria needed to activate water restrictions. The utility operates 25 reservoirs across its system that collectively are at 77% capacity, enough to meet about three years of customer demand.

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"Today we’re not in that situation," Ortega said. "Starting the year off at three years of demand in storage is exactly where we want to start a year like this.”

Ortega says every water system in Colorado is different and restrictions in Denver or Aurora are not indicative of what is happening in Colorado Springs.

"Obviously, Denver sits on the South Platte [River], Aurora is close to that. They have a very different reservoir system than us." Ortega said. "Just because they're going into restrictions, because that's the system that they have, doesn't mean that it's the right system for our customers."

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

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