Colorado Springs taproom celebrates 9 to 5 Day with a Dolly Parton tribute

COLORADO SPRINGS — Skies may be grey, but in Colorado it is still a very bright and shiny day. Governor Jared Polis and many others across the state are recognizing Dolly Parton Appreciation Day as a tribute to the iconic entertainer and philanthropist who passed away recently.

In Colorado Springs, there is a daylong event happening at Lebowski's Taproom.

September 25 is the date. For Dolly Parton fans, that means it is 9-2-5 Day. That is the case at Lebowski's Taproom, where they are making the day a tribute to the iconic singer with specials, entertainment, and a fundraiser for her nonprofit Imagination Library.

At Lebowski's, they love to shake things up, and on 9 to 5 Day they are not shy about adding some Dolly sparkle to their community connection business approach.

"A lot of rhinestones, little bling, and a lot of big hair," said Monica Kowalski, one of the owners.

"Decided to fully embrace it. A lot of extra," said the other owner, David Kowalski.

Dolly often joked it cost a lot to look so cheap. In contrast, when it came to giving, she was anything but cheap.

"I think that's one of the things that we've kind of embraced and taken from Miss Dolly Parton," Monica said.

"We're always trying to tie back into the community. Trying to support local organizations, local charities," David said.

Behind all the bling, Lebowski's is also using 9 to 5 Day to give. Customers can bring in gently used kids books and coats for donation, or scan the QR code on tables to donate to Dolly's Imagination Library, which helps little kids learn to read.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.