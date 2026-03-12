Colorado Springs students hope to raise $70,000+ for cancer research

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday marks the 19th annual Bald For Bucks assembly at Rampart High School, an event that has grown year after year to help fund cancer research.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

The event was first started in 2004 in honor of Penny Sandford, who worked as an English teacher. She had been diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time, and the school held a head-shaving event to send her family on vacation. Sandford passed away in 2007 and the event was brought back in her honor.

This year, this event is honoring Rampart student Cora Fogle, who passed away recently after battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The event will honor her, her love for dinosaurs, and provide our community’s heartfelt support and resources for her family, while simultaneously fundraising for an important cause.

For nearly two decades, the event has raised money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), which is now Blood Cancer United (BCU). The fundraiser includes hundreds of students, teachers, and community members shaving their heads or cutting their hair in solidarity with those battling cancer and our Hero child.

More than 2,000 people are expected to fill the Rampart gymnasium on Thursday, and more than 160 students and staff are expected to cut or shave their hair, helping them reach their fundraising goal of $70,000! This milestone would mean Rampart has raised more than $753,000 to fight cancer since the event started.

This year, 7 Academy District 20 schools will join the Rampart community, including:

Frontier Elementary School

Academy International Elementary School

Academy Endeavour Elementary School

Ranch Creek Elementary School

High Plains Elementary School

Foothills Elementary School

Mountain Ridge Middle School

____

