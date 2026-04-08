Colorado Springs seeks public input on upcoming upgrades to the Templeton Gap Levee

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is seeking public input on an upcoming stormwater project. On Wednesday night they will hold an open house for the Templeton Gap Levee project.

The Templeton Gap Levee floodway is a two-mile-long channel that carries runoff from east of Union Boulevard in the Pikeview neighborhood to Monument Creek. The levees on both sides of the channel help protect nearby homes and businesses from flooding.

Eleanor Sheahan

Erin Powers, the stormwater manager for the city, said the nearly century-old levee is in good condition but needs upgrades to meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency's new requirements.

"We're doing these projects as a precaution to reduce the risk of overtopping," Powers said. "Most of the work is going to be a sheet pile wall, which is essentially a metal wall that ranges from 1 to 5 feet along mostly the south bank of the levee."

Powers said this project will safely divert the flow of water to Monument Creek without flooding the nearby neighborhoods.

Nancy Atencio has lived next to the levee for more than 40 years.

"We actually saw a washing machine floating down it one time," Atencio said.

Atencio and her husband walk their dog along the levee trail when it is sunny out.

"Pretty much every day when the weather is warm enough to do it," Atencio said.

"It rains hard, it actually covers the grass and stuff, so it's interesting to watch," Atencio said.

When asked if she is ever worried about flooding, Atencio said she is not.

"No, we've been here enough years that even when it's raining really hard and it looks like there's a lot of water in here, it's never close to the top," Atencio said.

Atencio said she hopes the new upgrades won't change the levee's look.

"I think it would be good as long as they don't do anything that takes away the, you know, being able to see it in the summer. It's all green and there's a whole bunch of geese and there's ducks and so it's kind of nice as long as they don't do anything that's going to ruin that, I guess," Atencio said.

The city expects to start construction in 2027, and it will take two to three years to complete. They will hold two informational open houses.

Public Open House #1



Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Location: Colorado Springs Senior Center 1514 N. Hancock Avenue)

Public Open House #2



Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Location: Colorado Springs Senior Center (1514 N. Hancock Avenue)

Eleanor Sheahan ___

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