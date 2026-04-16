Colorado Springs restaurant permanently closes after 23 years in business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs restaurant is permanently closed after 23 years in business. Biaggi's in Briargate has been closed for the past several months because of plumbing and soil erosion issues.

The restaurant says the problems turned out to be too big to fix.

In a Facbook post, the business thanked the community for decades of support. You can view that post below:

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