Colorado Springs restaurant offering free meals to furloughed federal workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Poor Richard's Restaurant is offering free meals and drinks to furloughed federal workers and their families.

Due to a current lapse in federal funding, many agencies in the Pikes Peak region, which include the following, are working without pay:



FEMA

TSA

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Coast Guard Reserve Unit

Poor Richard's Restaurant says they will be offering free meals starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday until the affected employees get paid again.

The restaurant says you must present a government-issued agency ID at the register to receive the offer.

Poor Richard's Restaurant is located near the intersection of North Tejon Street and East Platte Avenue.

“Once again, we really feel for our local Federal employees and their families," said Richard Skorman and Patricia Seator, co-owners of Poor Richard's Restaurant. "These government shutdowns aren’t their fault. This is at least one small way to help them get through this tough time.”

The British Food Group, who own both Codswallop British Fish and Chips, as well as The Brit Pub in Colorado Springs, are also offering federal employees one free entree starting Tuesday. You will also need to bring your government issue ID to these restaurants.

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