Colorado Springs residents weigh in on proposed Front Range passenger train connecting Fort Collins to Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Plans for a passenger train connecting the Front Range are moving forward, and Colorado Springs residents are weighing in on what it could mean for them.

Dozens gathered Thursday evening at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to hear an update on the Front Range Passenger Rail. The proposed line would connect communities from Fort Collins to Pueblo.



Watch News5's coverage on the Front Range Passenger Rail below:

"It's important to hear from the entire community along the entire Front Range because that's who we hope to serve," said Deborah Mulvey, the Front Range Passenger Rail District board member.

Right now, leaders of the project say it is in phase one.

"Our first statutory mandate is to build from Denver to Fort Collins," said Mulvey.

For many in the room, the bigger question was how it would work for them. Driving the Front Range corridor is not easy for many residents.

"Driving to Denver is like hand to hand combat," said Jim Vacik, a Colorado Springs resident.

“One of these times we're not going to want to drive at all to Denver back and forth, we're still doing it now, but trying to avoid rush hours and night driving, it would be nice to have an alternative,” said Jeff Hover, another Colorado Springs resident.

Many present were not necessarily opposed to the project.

"I will vote for it, even if it's imperfect because it's a step in the right direction," said Kevin Schmidt, a Colorado Springs resident.

Residents asked if leaders would consider adding more stations.

"I was asking if they're going to consider to put another station up north because I live up on the Woodman (Road) corridor up there," said Michael Pierson, a Colorado Springs resident.

For others, it is all about accessibility.

"For a person with a disability it is so much easier than flying. We still need to make some more strides to where everybody, regardless of ability is known, valued and included," said Vacik.

Attendees also raised questions about the cost and timeline, one of them being Councilwoman Nancy Henjum.

"What is the amount of the tax, will it be on mill, on property tax, when would it start and then once it starts for the Colorado Springs area how long will we be paying before, we are actually utilizing this service,” said Councilwoman Henjum.

"We prefer not to do property taxes and we're targeting a potential sales tax," answered Mulvey.

Mulvey said that number is still in the works.

"We look to the summertime and the end of summertime for that," said Mulvey.

While there is still no final price tag, leaders say how this gets paid for will likely come down to voters.

"Those who use it are the ones who primarily pay… but it’s a balance. We’re looking at keeping taxes as low as possible," said Mulvey.

Leaders are currently considering a possible ballot measure as early as November, but say that decision has not been finalized.

"If it’s less than a percent… I’d be willing to pay. Transportation is a service you have to pay for it somewhere," said Hover.

For now, the project is still in the planning stages with more community input expected in the months ahead.

"The bottom line is that it's an option," said Mulvey.

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