Colorado Springs police warn shoppers not to toss receipts after theft case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Throwing away a store receipt in a trash can outside a business could give thieves the information they need to steal merchandise and resell it online, Colorado Springs police warn.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Retail Pawn and Metal detectives issued the warning after two people were arrested in an Oct. 14 investigation involving suspected shoplifting, counterfeit receipts and merchandise allegedly sold on Facebook Marketplace and other online marketplaces.

According to a police blotter entry, detectives responded around 11 a.m. to a retail store in the 7100 block of North Academy Boulevard on Oct. 14 after an asset protection employee reported tracking two suspected prolific shoplifters. About 30 minutes later, the suspects allegedly attempted to steal merchandise after passing all points of sale. The asset protection employee stopped the suspects, who left a cart of merchandise behind and exited the store. Detectives located their vehicle in the parking lot and searched it, finding a machine used to make fake receipts, counterfeit receipts, a large amount of new, boxed merchandise suspected to be stolen and suspected illegal drugs, according to police.

Investigators also recovered receipts believed to have been taken from trash cans outside retail stores. During a police interview, one suspect admitted to stealing merchandise and selling it on Facebook Marketplace, the blotter said.

Derek Wilson, a public information officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department, said discarded receipts can provide thieves with a way to make stolen merchandise appear legitimate.

“When you throw your receipt away in the trash outside of a local retailer, there are criminal elements that are watching and or coming back after the fact,” Wilson explained.

Thieves can retrieve receipts from the trash and use them to attempt returns for merchandise they never purchased or claim items as their own when leaving a store, Wilson added. They can then resell the merchandise for profit. Police recommend shoppers hold on to their receipts and throw them away at home rather than in trash cans outside retail businesses. Wilson said retail theft can have consequences beyond the businesses directly affected.

“Those retailers have to pass along the lost cost to the law-abiding consumer, so it comes back around no matter what,” Wilson said.

Red flags when shopping on Facebook Marketplace

Police also are warning consumers to be cautious when buying new, unopened merchandise through online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and OfferUp.

A low price does not automatically mean an item is stolen, but Wilson said shoppers should be wary of deals that seem unusually good.

“If you see a deal that sounds too good to be true, as the old adage says, it probably is,” he said.

Wilson recommends asking sellers questions about the merchandise, including when they purchased it and whether they have the original receipt or other proof of purchase. Other warning signs include pressure to complete a purchase immediately, prices significantly below retail and seller profiles with little history or ratings that are all recent.

“Another thing that some individuals will tell us is that they felt pressure to kind of buy now, that this won't last long, that you've got to take advantage of the offer,” Wilson stated. “If something feels suspicious, seems suspicious, if you feel that pressure, take a pause, do some research, ask questions, and if need be, contact local law enforcement.”

Consumers should also review seller ratings and verify that the account has an established history, Wilson said. If a transaction appears suspicious, shoppers can report their concerns to the online platform and local law enforcement. Wilson recommends preserving messages, emails and text conversations with the seller, along with any available identifying information and details about the transaction. For in-person exchanges, police recommend meeting in a public place. Wilson said shoppers can also consider meeting in a police station or substation parking lot, where security cameras may provide additional protection.

Suspects face charges

According to the CSPD blotter, detectives recovered 30 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl, 81 grams of suspected psilocybin and 131 grams of suspected marijuana during the Oct. 14 investigation. Police recovered $851 in merchandise and returned it to the retailer. Investigators also found a truckload of additional merchandise they planned to return to other local retailers as the businesses were identified.

Nicole Buttery, 47, and Jarrod Davis, 37, were charged with money laundering, forgery and theft, according to police. Detectives anticipated additional drug charges following laboratory testing. Wilson said police are working to address retail theft through enforcement and public education.

“We want to educate the community. That's part of why we're having this conversation, and we will enforce when necessary,” he said.

His advice to consumers is straightforward: pay attention to warning signs, ask questions and trust their instincts before completing a purchase.

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