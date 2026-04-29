The Colorado Springs Police Department is testing an AI agent for staffing its non-emergency line

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People calling the Colorado Springs Police Department's non-emergency line on Wednesday may be greeted with an AI agent, according to the department.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the department said it will be testing a new AI agent to help manage the non-emergency phone line, (719)-444-7000.

The department says this work is being done to improve the efficiency of the line and support the number of calls the department receives.

Today, the Colorado Springs Public Safety Communications Center will be testing a new assistive AI agent on the non-emergency phone line (719-444-7000) between 9 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. This AI agent is designed to support call handling and improve service efficiency on our… — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 29, 2026

During the testing period, the department said activity will be monitored by communications personnel, and this will have no impact on 911 services.

This is just the latest piece of technology the department has implemented over the years. CSPD, in a recent press conference with Mayor Mobolade, Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez discussed some of the technological advances the department has made and how that has impacted response times across the city.

You can watch that coverage in the video player below.

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