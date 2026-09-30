Colorado Springs Philharmonic celebrates its 100th season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The last weekend in September marked the start of the 100th season for the Colorado Springs Philharmonic; according to the organization, it's a time to look back at the past century of performances and also, more importantly, look forward to the plans, opportunities, and music to come.

"This centennial season is not just a history lesson," stated Nathan Newbrough, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, "it's not just a birthday party, we're looking forward to the next 100 years."

That "looking forward" mentality is taking several forms this season; one exciting, new development is the introduction of the Philharmonic's first composer-in-residence, Eunike Tanzil.

The announcement coincides with the Philharmonic’s milestone 100th season, for which Tanzil has been commissioned to write a new orchestral work. This marks a fitting collaboration between one of classical music’s most compelling compositional voices and an orchestra entering its second century. Colorado Springs Philharmonic Website

While the Philharmonic will perform a number of the Tanzil's compositions throughout the season, they are planning a world premiere of her new orchestra work for mid-April, 2027.

Another, significant effort being made by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic is focused around providing educational opportunities for students across the region; these efforts are being led by a division of the Philharmonic, which was got its start about 18 months ago, known as the Center for Future Audiences, "...and that is a collection of projects and programs starting with grade kindergarten and going into high school," said Newbrough, "and even college students can take part."

Programs run the gamut from sending conductors to local classrooms, tailoring concerts to students, hosting clinics and a masterclass series, to even providing professional development opportunities for teachers.

"We're in the schools, we're working with kids, and we're talking about that next generation of citizen," stated Newbrough, "not just listener, not just audience member, that citizen who is going to come next and who is going to be leading this community in 50 years."

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic's season runs through late May, for additional information and to find out more about programming and other opportunities throughout the season, click here.

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