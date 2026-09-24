Colorado Springs mother who lost son to suicide works to save lives with awareness walk

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Teresa Daniels lost her 18-year-old son, Tristen, to suicide in 2014 — just 5 weeks before he was set to graduate from high school in Florida.

She describes Tristen as a vibrant, funny teenager who was a musician, an athlete, and a friend to many.

Teresa Daniels Tristen Daniels

Daniels said Tristen began cutting himself in middle school, and the family sought help from a professional who she said was not concerned. She later learned that 40% of those who self-harm die by suicide.

Teresa Daniels Teresa Daniels with her son Tristen

At Tristen's funeral, one of his best friends revealed that Tristen had talked him out of taking his own life just a few weeks before Tristen died.

When asked what she thinks Tristen would want people to know about his story, Daniels replied, "He would want people to be able to communicate to someone that they're struggling or that they're having these thoughts, or that even if they're just not feeling like themselves. Just to be able to open the door for other people to be able to share.

Teresa Daniels Teresa and her son Tristen

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Daniels and hundreds of others will gather for the Southern Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. The event is organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A registration link is available here.

Teresa Daniels Tristen Daniels as a young boy

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. You can call or text 988 at any time to reach someone who can provide immediate help.

Teresa Daniels Tristen Daniels

Watch the Full Story Below

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.