COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — A Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children, injuring a third, then fleeing to the United Kingdom has entered a plea.

Wednesday just before noon, Kimberlee Singler pleaded not guilty to her charges, including first-degree murder.

Singler is accused of killing her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter, as well as seriously injuring her then 11-year-old daughter, before staging the scene to make it appear that the family had been victims of a home invasion.

According to investigators, the homicides happened in December 2023. Singler called 911 in the early hours of December 19, saying an intruder attacked her and her kids in her home.

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According to arrest papers, a gun covered in blood was found inside the apartment she live in along the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point. During forensic testing, arrest papers said DNA and blood from Singler were found on the gun, leading investigators to the belief that Singler was manipulating the gun used to shoot two of the children. It was also noted in the papers that investigators did not realize the two children had been shot until the autopsies, but Singler said in interviews that she knew they had been shot.

Singler went to the United Kingdom shortly after and was arrested and extradited back to Colorado in December 2025.

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