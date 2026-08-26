Court hearing for mom accused of killing two of her children postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A hearing for a Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third has been postponed.

Kimberlee Singler appeared in court Wednesday morning, where the defense asked to delay her arraignment, which is when a defendant pleads guilty or not guilty.

Singler is facing charges after the two children were found dead in their apartment on Palomino Ranch Point, which is located near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard, in December, 2023.

In June, an El Paso County District Court Judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. The following charges against Singler will be bond over trial:



first degree murder after deliberation (two counts)

first degree murder – victim under 12/POS of trust (two counts)

attempted first degree murder after deliberation

attempted first degree murder – victim under 12/POS of trust

first degree assault – significant bodily injury w/deadly weapon

The incident was initially reported as a burglary, however, investigators say they later found evidence indicating Singler, who was in a custody battle with her ex-husband at the time, was responsible.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

Following the incident, Singler fled to the UK and was arrested a few days later. After nearly two years, she was extradited back to Colorado last December.



Watch News5's coverage of Singler's extradition back to Colorado below:

Singler's new arraignment date is set for November.

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