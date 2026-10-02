Colorado Springs man shares why he has been at every Colorado Springs marathon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For retired Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Lear, the Colorado Springs Marathon is more than a race. It is a way to stay connected to the running community and support fellow veterans.

Lear has participated in the Colorado Springs Marathon since its first year, completing different distances depending on the year. This weekend, he plans to run the half marathon. He has raced in about half of the 50 states as part of an effort to run a marathon in every state. But the Colorado Springs Marathon is special to him.

“Having a race of this caliber right in your backyard where you don't have to get on a plane, fly,” Lear explained. “Having it right here in town was a plus.”

Lear also values the race because it raises money for Team Red, White & Blue, an organization that helps veterans build connections and stay active in their communities. As a member of Team RWB, Lear said the organization's presence is one of the things that makes the race special.

“I like the fact that it's the number one fundraiser for Team RWB,” Lear said. “It's a great cause as a veteran.”

Lear later volunteered to become an ambassador for the race, helping promote it in the Colorado Springs community.

“It's easy for me to do,” Lear said. “I love the organization.”

For first-time runners, Lear recommends breaking the race into smaller, manageable goals rather than focusing on the total distance.

“The best advice I ever got was to take any race of any distance, especially if it's one you haven't, the distance you haven't done before, one mile at a time,” Lear said. “Just think of it as, I just need to get to the next aid station.”

Lear's own running experience extends well beyond traditional marathons. While training for his first marathon as part of an Ironman triathlon, he cross-trained with swimming, cycling, running and weight training. He also once ran 30 miles as part of a 52-mile course while crewing for an athlete competing in the Ultraman endurance race in Hawaii. His best marathon time came in Portland, Oregon, where he finished in just under 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Now, Lear hopes his experience encourages more people to participate in the Colorado Springs Marathon, whether they are ready for a half marathon or simply want to try the 5K. He cautions runners against attempting a long-distance race without proper training but said the 5K can provide an introduction to the event.

“It's a great feeling to see the crowds coming out, to see the sellouts continue,” Lear said. “If you've ever wanted to try a little bit longer distance than you've tried before, this is a great race to do it.”

Friday, Oct. 2 — Packet Pickup

11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Pikes Peak Center, Studio Bee

Participants are asked to pick up their race packets Friday.

Saturday, Oct. 3 — Race Day

6 a.m. — Event site & gear check open

7 a.m. — Marathon & Half Marathon start

7:30 a.m. — 5K starts

8 a.m. — Post-race party begins

9 a.m. — 5K awards

10 a.m. — Half Marathon awards

10:45 a.m. — Kids K starts

11:15 a.m. — Full Marathon awards

1:30 p.m. — Finish line closes

1:45 p.m. — Post-race party ends

TEAM RWB

Team Red, White & Blue is using the Colorado Springs Marathon to build community, promote physical activity and help veterans maintain a sense of purpose after leaving the military.

John Reyes, Team RWB’s military installation coordinator in Colorado, said the nonprofit is focused on connecting active-duty service members, veterans and civilian supporters through healthy activities and community events. Reyes, who served 22 years in the military, said many veterans miss the camaraderie and sense of purpose that come with military service.

“These events specifically, they bring that aspect back to them,” Reyes stated. “Now I’m surrounded by positive people, same mindset, and we’re doing it in a healthy way.”

Team RWB is a nationwide nonprofit focused on health, wellness and community for veterans, active-duty military members and supporters. At this weekend’s Colorado Springs Marathon, Team RWB will have about 20 entries participating as a group. Amanda Wood will run the entire 26.2-mile marathon, while other members will join her at different points along the course.

Reyes said the group will grow as the race progresses, with participants carrying American, military branch, 9/11 and POW flags.

“At the finish line, it’s just a group of 20 or 30 people running as one, finishing together,” Reyes explained.

Reyes said the organization is open to civilians as well as military members and veterans, with civilian supporters playing an important role in helping bridge the gap between military and civilian communities.

“They play a huge part of the role,” Reyes said. “We need supporters and they need supporters.”

This year, Team RWB is also dedicating the final mile of its marathon participation to the service members killed during Operation Gothic Serpent in Somalia in 1993, the battle depicted in the movie “Black Hawk Down.”

Reyes said the final mile is meant to recognize the service members who had to travel on foot back to their base during the battle while carrying heavy equipment.

Team RWB will be at the Colorado Springs Marathon Race Expo from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Reyes said joining the organization is free through its app, where members can find activities including pickleball, paddleboarding and archery.

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