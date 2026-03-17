Colorado Springs man confronts suspects before shots heard, suspects at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police are investigating after a home surveillance camera captured an intense exchange between a man and two suspects.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting they received a call just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a theft from a vehicle in the area of Granite Peak Drive. The neighborhood is close to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard.

"The reporting party woke up to find at least one suspect breaking into a vehicle parked in front of their residence," a CSPD spokesperson wrote to News5. "The victim confronted the suspects. The suspects made verbal threats toward the victim, then fled the area in a white SUV or hatchback. The victim heard at least two gunshots as the vehicle fled the area."



Watch the interaction in the video player below

Surveillance video shared with News5 showed the interaction. It can be watched at the top of this article or in the video player above; profanity was edited out of the video. In the video, it appears the man confronts the suspects as they are looking through a vehicle. The man tells the suspects to get out of the area.

You can hear one of the suspects shouting, "I'll shoot you" as they walk towards a vehicle and then flee the area. About 30 seconds after the suspect vehicle drives out of view, what sounds like a gunshot can be heard. No one was reportedly injured in the incident, and it isn't clear in what direction the apparent shot was fired.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspects had not been located according to CSPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 26-95170.

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