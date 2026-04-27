Colorado Springs funeral home on probation for one year following investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs mortuary's license is on probation for one year following an investigation by the state.

According to state documents, an investigation found Evergreen Funeral Home did the following:



stored more human remains than it was capable of

had a refrigeration unit that was too warm

had issues with record keeping

The state responded two days after receiving an anonymous tip about the funeral home in January.

The funeral home is located near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Union Boulevard.

While under probation, Evergreen Funeral Home is allowed to operate as long as they increase compliance reporting with the state and self-report any rule violations within seven hours.

The General Manager told News5 he does not want to comment on the matter at this time.

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