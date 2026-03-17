Colorado Springs firefighters clear brush behind Garden of the Gods visitor center to reduce wildfire risk

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week the Colorado Springs Fire Department removed dry grass, bushes and trees from a hillside near the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center as a red flag warning is in effect.

Colorado Springs Fire Department crews worked with the city’s public works and forestry departments to clear potential fire fuels near the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center.

Ashley Whitworth is the Wildfire Mitigation Program Administrator for CSFD. Whitworth said the will help protect the visitor center, nearby homes and the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club.

On Tuesday, crews used chain saws to cut smaller brush and trim pine trees, then piled the dry vegetation for a machine called a masticator to break down. Whitworth said the goal is to reduce the amount of material that could feed a fire.

"We are going in and we are reducing the hazardous fuels there," Whitworth said.

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She pointed out dry grass, bushes, sticks and trees on the hillside that could serve as fire fuel, and explained why keeping a fire low to the ground matters.

"So that's where we go in and we break up that vegetation essentially. So if we do have a fire, it can stay on the ground versus getting into the canopies of our trees. Where it's a lot harder for firefighters to fight a fire that's in the canopies of the trees versus when it's on the ground," Whitworth said.

The masticator allows crews to work faster than traditional methods.

"We have a masticator out here and then that machine can come in and basically chew that material up for us versus us having to hand drag it out and then chip it ourselves," Whitworth said. "Everything we've done in about a day and a half versus a week to two weeks."

The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club sits at the top of the hill. Co-owner Brenda Smith said the mitigation work is an important step in protecting her business.

"That's really going to be a big difference as far as the risks on the club or if there were wildfires not having it actually make it up to the club level,” Smith said.

Whitworth said the same principles crews are applying on the hillside can be used by any property owner.

"You can take this and what we're doing here and apply it to your own home or your own business too,” Whitworth said.

The fire department is available to assist homeowners and business owners with wildfire mitigation, more details are available here.

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