Colorado Springs Fire Department, CPW, save bear stuck in tree Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they helped save a bear that was "zonked out and stuck" in a tree Tuesday night.

CSFD says they received a call from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) about the bear on Crooked Arrow Lane, which is located near the Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard interchange.

The department says after some teamwork and patience, firefighters were able to safely bring the bear to a CPW vehicle. They say the bear was healthy but sleepy when they dropped it off.

CPW took the bear to a safe spot for relocation.

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