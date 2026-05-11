Colorado Springs Fire Department contains shed fire Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shed fire was contained Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingstructurefire at 1718 Clemson Dr. Crews on scene report a shed on fire impacting power lines. The fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/7VrRr62q1k — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) May 11, 2026

The fire happened around 1:45 p.m. at 1718 Clemson Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

CSFD says the fire also spread to a fence in the backyard, but it is now under control.

The department says the fire impacted power lines in the area. They say Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working to fix the lines that were damaged.

According to CSFD, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. They also say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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