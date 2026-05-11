Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department contains shed fire Monday afternoon

Shed Fire
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Shed Fire
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shed fire was contained Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The fire happened around 1:45 p.m. at 1718 Clemson Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

CSFD says the fire also spread to a fence in the backyard, but it is now under control.

The department says the fire impacted power lines in the area. They say Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working to fix the lines that were damaged.

According to CSFD, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. They also say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

Residents push for lower speed limit along Hodgen Road in Colorado Springs

Multiple homeowners in the Settler's Ranch neighborhood have been pushing for a lower speed limit along Hodgen Road, citing safety and noise concerns. The current speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

Residents push for lower speed limit along Hodgen Road in Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

Michelle Dynamic Geo Beat

We Want To Hear From You | Tap To Connect