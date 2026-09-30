Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal to retire in 2027 after 40 years of service

Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal is retiring next year on the day he marks 40 years with the department.

The fire department announced Wednesday that Royal will retire March 9, 2027, exactly 40 years after his first day with CSFD.

With nearly five decades in fire and emergency medical services, Royal will have served six years by the time he retires and has served more than two decades in chief officer roles. He was named a battalion chief in 2005.

According to the fire department, he was a paramedic for 28 years and helped deliver 24 babies, including one that was named after him.

He was also involved in several other programs, and helped establish CSFD's Tactical Emergency Medical Services.

Royal has earned numerous awards and distinctions throughout his career, including two Medals of Distinguished Service and the Firefighter of the Year award. In 2023, he was named George Mazzotti Fire Chief of the Year by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. In 2024, he was named International Career Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

He said one of his proudest accomplishments is the department's response efforts to the significant events in the Colorado Springs area, including the 1997 blizzard, Cattle West Apartment Fire in 2007, Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 and Black Forest Fire in 2013.

“It’s hard to believe this time has come. I have loved my career and the wonderful men and women that I have been able to work with over the years,” Royal said in a statement. “It has truly been an honor and the most rewarding opportunity to serve our citizens and visitors within the community of Colorado Springs, as well as having a front seat to seeing how the members of the CSFD have been able to influence the fire and medical services across our region and even nationwide through their pursuit of excellence and innovation. I am more than confident that the department is in good hands as they move into the future based on the caliber of our staff and their desire to positively impact our city’s public safety each and every day.”

“Chief Randy Royal has given 40 years of extraordinary service to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and his impact will be felt for generations. He has led with courage, humility, and a deep commitment to mission first, people always. From advancing emergency medical care to leading through some of our community’s most difficult moments, to embracing innovation that has made our city safer, Randy has dedicated his career to protecting others and preparing CSFD for the future,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

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