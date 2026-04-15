Colorado Springs dispensaries hit one year of recreational marijuana sales being legal in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS — Exactly one year ago, on April 15, 2025, approved dispensaries opened their doors to sell recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs. A year later local businesses are reflecting on the growth they have experienced.

Brent McDonald is the marketing and sales director for Apothecary Farms. He said the busy year has allowed the company to expand.

"It was kind of surreal because it's something that we've been dreaming about for years and years and years and years," McDonald said.

Just last week, Apothecary Farms opened a third dispensary in the city on North Academy Boulevard. With the number of customers coming to buy recreational marijuana, the business is already planning to open a fourth location in the coming months.

"I don't think things could have gone better for us our first year,” McDonald said. “We're actually standing in our third location that we just opened last week.”

McDonald said the high volume of daily customers driving the expansion, seeing 250 to 350 customers per day at their two established locations.

"And then here, you know, we just opened last week. So we haven't even got the sign on the door, but we're seeing steady day over day traffic. It's continuing to get busier and busier here," McDonald said.

With more people purchasing recreational marijuana, Apothecary Farms has seen a decrease in medical marijuana sales over the last year.

"Medical sales are about 10% of our recreational business," McDonald said.

Additionally, about 15 to 20 percent of sales come from tourism or out-of-state buyers.

"Maybe they're just here for Garden of the Gods or Pikes Peak or some sort of tourist activity. They're super excited now that they can just stop in and purchase recreational cannabis anytime they want," McDonald said.

Individuals must be 21 or older to purchase or use recreational marijuana, and it is illegal to consume it in public places. More details on the rules and regulations can be found on Visit Colorado Springs. ___

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