Colorado Springs company VENU announces Sunset Amphitheater in Chattanooga

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Less than a week after announcing plans to expand in Colorado, Venu Holding Corporation announced Tuesday it plans to expand into Tennessee with a proposed $300 million amphitheater development in Chattanooga.

The company said it has entered into an agreement to purchase 15 acres at The Bend development for the planned “Sunset Amphitheater Chattanooga,” a 12,500-seat venue that would become one of the largest live entertainment venues in Tennessee. The Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs was known as the "Sunset Amphitheater" before the naming rights were purchased.

According to the company, the amphitheater will feature a canopied roof designed for both open-air and partially enclosed use, allowing for year-round events. The project is being developed in partnership with Urban Story Ventures and remains contingent on negotiations involving public-private partnership incentives.

VENU founder and CEO J.W. Roth said Chattanooga is a “high-growth market” with demand for live entertainment.

The company said the venue will include traditional seating, lawn seating, premium Owners Clubs and Luxe FireSuites, along with artist amenities such as green rooms and hospitality suites.

VENU, based in Colorado Springs, operates entertainment venues in Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.

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