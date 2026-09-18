Colorado Springs City Council Delays Decision on Project Taurus Data Center Appeals

After more than nine hours of public testimony and discussion Thursday, Colorado Springs City Council delayed a decision on appeals involving Project Taurus, a proposed data center planned for the former Intel microchip facility near Garden of the Gods and Centennial Boulevard.

The council's 7-2 vote means the appeals will come back before council April 13, 2027.

The project was approved by the city's Planning Department in June, but five appeals were filed. The first round of appeals was denied by the Planning Commission in July, with two groups then appealing that decision to City Council.

During Thursday's hearing, 120 speakers were allowed two minutes each to address council.

Community members who spoke against the project raised concerns including noise, water and utility use, potential environmental impacts and the project's location.

Project developer Raiden has maintained that the project has followed city requirements throughout the process and says it has made changes in response to community concerns.

For some community members who spent most of the day at the hearing, the delay was viewed as an opportunity for more time to evaluate the project.

Sarah Garlick, who arrived around 9 a.m., said she was pleased with the decision.

“I think that it was a step in the right direction,” Garlick said. “I think that it's important to take time to assess the situation.”

Garlick said she believes additional testing and consideration of sustainability issues are important before the project moves forward.

Colleen Andre, who also attended the hearing, said she believes the number of people who continue to show up demonstrates the community's level of interest.

“Your voice does matter even if things are getting postponed,” Andre said. “Your voice is being heard.”

The new April 13 hearing date also drew attention because it falls one week after the city's April 6, 2027 municipal election.

Tye Carcamo, who attended the hearing, said she was frustrated by the decision to postpone until April.

“We got to see them vote for the March 5th option and obviously it was against. I think there were 7 nays total and we actively saw them switch to yay when it turned into the one where they would keep their seats already."

Among those who attended the hearing was 14-year-old Kyle McGuffy, a high school freshman who said he has been speaking at City Council meetings

“Every opportunity I can get, and I was at the last planning commission meeting every single event I can do because I care about the community and the wildlife, water, and utility usage.”

McGuffy said he is not opposed to data centers generally, but has specific concerns about Project Taurus because of its proposed location near Garden of the Gods.

He said he plans to continue attending City Council meetings and speaking about issues that matter to him.

“We're the ones shaping the future,” McGuffy said. “We're the ones shaping the next generation after us.”

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