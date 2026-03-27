Colorado Springs business groups launch new networking initiative to help local business owners succeed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, Exponential Impact, the Better Business Bureau, and the Small Business Development Committee are teaming up to create "4-Business After Hours," a series of events meant to help businesses network, gain access to more resources and learn what can help them succeed in the Pikes Peak region.

Eastern Colorado Springs is rapidly growing, with new neighborhoods, developments and new faces moving in seemingly every day. Within that rapidly growing landscape, new businesses are also trying to leave their mark.

David Weinberg opened Jeff's Bagel Run last month, hoping to bring a taste of New York to Eastern Colorado Springs.

"It's made fresh in house every day," said Weinberg. "With all the development going on out east, there's a lot of opportunity. I don't want to invite competition, but there's not a ton of bagel places out here."

Weinberg keeps his business local.

"We buy local produce from King Soopers across the street to make our spreads," said Weinberg.

As a newer business, he is eager to learn what else is out there.

"Now it's about getting the word out," said Weinberg.

West of Interstate 25 in the Rockrimmon area, Stephanie Murdock owns Bloom Bar and Co. Since opening about five years ago, she has transformed her store into a one-stop shop, offering several additional products from various local vendors.

"Sometimes my sunflowers still come in with a grasshopper on them. It doesn't get any fresher," said Murdock. "I've been here since '95. I originally started off as the flowers manager at the Broadmoor I'd like to see us putting our faces in front of other faces, spending more time to actually know each other in the community."

Leaders of the 4-Business initiative say its program will help do just that. Murdock says learning, especially when it comes to adapting to a digital world, should also play a role.

"Things that are upcoming, trends in the business world, things where I'd go and sit down with a few people like myself who would like to learn something new but don't really know how to go about it," said Murdock.

The first event for this new initiative is April 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Roth's Sea and Steak, which is located near the I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange.

It is open to anyone, including business owners, aspiring business owners, or someone looking to invest in the community.

___

Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup After 38 years of performing at the Colorado Renaissance Festival, Celtic Legacy was not asked back for this summer's event, leaving the band and its fans searching for answers. Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.