Colorado Springs artist supports LGBTQ+ community through viral drag queen portraits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It has become easy to recognize Renée Vinson's work. Since 2025, the Colorado Springs artist has created between 30 and 40 vibrant portraits of well-known and Colorado-based drag queens.

"My kids had encouraged me to get out of my studio and get back into the gallery scene," Vinson explained. "Pride Month came up and they approached me and said 'Mom, what would you think about painting a drag queen?' And I said I think that's a great idea because we'd been watching RuPaul's Drag Race forever."

Vinson says after decades of painting "safer" subjects like landscapes and human figures, she did not know what to expect. However, her work quickly garnered positive attention — especially on social media.

“This is kind of cool," Vinson said. "It’s a tight community and they’ve accepted me.”

Vinson is no stranger to her work going viral on social media. One of her most popular videos on TikTok caught the attention of more than two million people. It showcased a portrait of Trixie Mattel, a winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

“If they’re particularly clever with their outfits, then I’m more drawn to them," Vinson said. "I have to formulate it in my mind and I have to look at who they are as a person, otherwise, it's just empty. I want to show some spirit."

Over the last year, painting drag queens has kept Vinson creative, but her purpose is bigger than the art itself.

"This is a community that really needs our support," Vinson said. "I want to support them because I can and I feel, as a mom, I understand what it's like to be a kid and go through what they've gone through. Plus, they deserve it. They're some of the coolest people I've ever met in my entire life."

Vinson says a percentage of earnings from her portraits benefit The Trevor Project, a non-profit suicide prevention and advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

"It’s something you and I can do easily, certain people can do easily, and we should," Vinson said. "We all deserve to be exactly who we are.”

Vinson's work is consistently shown at True North Art Gallery and The Look Up Gallery in Colorado Springs. Ahead of Pikes Peak Pride weekend, she will also host a free art show:

Renée Vinson Fine Art Show

Kindle Event Space, 511 N Tejon Street

June 12th from 5 to 9 p.m.

One night only, free admission

You cand find more details on Vinson's work at reneevinson.com.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook.

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